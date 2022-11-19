Tascosa out, Wellington and Randall going for an Area Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The second round of high school football playoffs are happening tonight.

One game is complete. The Tascosa Rebel’s season ended in Wichita Falls and they fall 31-7 to Burleson Centennial. Tascosa spotted the Spartans a 17-0 lead at the half.

The 10-1 Wellington Skyrockets are on the plow this postseason and are taking on the Sudan Hornets tonight at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Hornets coming into this game 9-2, and finishing 2nd in their district.

After coming off a huge bi-district championship game beating Boys Ranch 58-6 last week. The Skyrockets claimed the district title this season as they outscored their district opponents 250 to 16. On average, they held their opponents to 7.6 points per game.

As impressive as their defense is, their offense is just as remarkable. Last week against the Roughriders, their offense picked up 521 total yards. Travon Lewis being a big part of that attack with 130 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

With a win tonight, the Skyrockets will play the winner of Vega and Seagraves next week.

It is also a huge game for the Randall Raiders. A coin flip gave the Raiders a home playoff game, hosting an incredible Estacado team. That coin flip could ultimately be the deciding factor in this game. Randall has not lost a game all season at Happy State Bank Stadium. They are 5-0 at home this year.

If there is one word that has been thrown around a lot this week in relation to Estacado, it is athletic... all across the field. Coach Gaylon Selman talked about what kind of a challenge that will present for his Raiders team.

“You know they’re, they’re scary athleticly. They can take it to the house anything. You know, and they’re gonna bring a lot of pressure stuff and things like that and utilize their speed and try to man you up out there and do thsoe things. We’ve defeinitely got out work cut out for us for sure on both sides of the ball,” said Randall head coach, Gaylon Selman.

The winner of this game will face either Decatur or Andrews. That’s an Andrews team that both Estacado and Randall have had close games with already this season.

