Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tascosa out, Wellington and Randall going for an Area Championship

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The second round of high school football playoffs are happening tonight.

One game is complete. The Tascosa Rebel’s season ended in Wichita Falls and they fall 31-7 to Burleson Centennial. Tascosa spotted the Spartans a 17-0 lead at the half.

The 10-1 Wellington Skyrockets are on the plow this postseason and are taking on the Sudan Hornets tonight at Dick Bivins Stadium. The Hornets coming into this game 9-2, and finishing 2nd in their district.

After coming off a huge bi-district championship game beating Boys Ranch 58-6 last week. The Skyrockets claimed the district title this season as they outscored their district opponents 250 to 16. On average, they held their opponents to 7.6 points per game.

As impressive as their defense is, their offense is just as remarkable. Last week against the Roughriders, their offense picked up 521 total yards. Travon Lewis being a big part of that attack with 130 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

With a win tonight, the Skyrockets will play the winner of Vega and Seagraves next week.

It is also a huge game for the Randall Raiders. A coin flip gave the Raiders a home playoff game, hosting an incredible Estacado team. That coin flip could ultimately be the deciding factor in this game. Randall has not lost a game all season at Happy State Bank Stadium. They are 5-0 at home this year.

If there is one word that has been thrown around a lot this week in relation to Estacado, it is athletic... all across the field. Coach Gaylon Selman talked about what kind of a challenge that will present for his Raiders team.

“You know they’re, they’re scary athleticly. They can take it to the house anything. You know, and they’re gonna bring a lot of pressure stuff and things like that and utilize their speed and try to man you up out there and do thsoe things. We’ve defeinitely got out work cut out for us for sure on both sides of the ball,” said Randall head coach, Gaylon Selman.

The winner of this game will face either Decatur or Andrews. That’s an Andrews team that both Estacado and Randall have had close games with already this season.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
Glaston Lee Mitchell
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

Latest News

Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Tascosa Belles)
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Stream second round playoffs for high school football
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Randall vs Estacado playoff game
Randall vs Estacado playoff game