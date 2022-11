GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders won the UIL Volleyball State Championship in the final against the Aubrey Chaparrals today.

Here’s a quick look at the game results:

The Lady Raiders won the first set 25-16.

The Lady Raiders won the second set 25-17.

The Lady Raiders won the third set 27-25.

