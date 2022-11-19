Bushland Volleyball team competing for State Championship title at UIL Volleyball State Championships

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Volleyball team is competing for the State Championship title at the UIL Volleyball State Championship in Garland.

The team won their semi-finals against East Bernard on Thursday and have moved to the finals competing against Gunter.

The current final results are below:

Bushland final results:

Bushland loses first set 29-27.

Bushland loses second set 25-23.

