Bushland Volleyball team competing for State Championship title at UIL Volleyball State Championships
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Volleyball team is competing for the State Championship title at the UIL Volleyball State Championship in Garland.
The team won their semi-finals against East Bernard on Thursday and have moved to the finals competing against Gunter.
The current final results are below:
Bushland final results:
Bushland loses first set 29-27.
Bushland loses second set 25-23.
