Bushland Volleyball team competing for State Championship title at UIL Volleyball State Championships

The Bushland Volleyball team is competing for the State Championship title at the UIL Volleyball State Championship in Garland.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Volleyball team is competing for the State Championship title at the UIL Volleyball State Championship in Garland.

The team won their semi-finals against East Bernard on Thursday and have moved to the finals competing against Gunter.

The current final results are below:

Bushland final results:

Bushland loses first set 29-27.

Bushland loses second set 25-23.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

