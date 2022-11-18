Who's Hiring?
WT Lady Buffs gear up for women’s home basketball opener on Friday

WT Lady Buffs gear up for women's home basketball opener on Friday
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - As volleyball season wraps up, it’s almost time for a different sport to take the court.

The WT women’s basketball team has their home opener on Friday. After going 4-0 on a four-game road trip, they’re excited to get back to playing in Canyon.

“I love being around the team,” Lady Buffs Head Coach Josh Prock said. “I love being around the girls, I love being around my coaches. It’s the camaraderie that you get to have on a daily basis, and when you travel as much as we did, you get really close with each other. Obviously, being around each other tests you, too, in a lot of different ways, but these kids are amazing young ladies. They pass with flying colors. It’s fun to be around these kids.”

The Lady Buffs hope to repeat the success of last season after winning the conference and making it to the Elite Eight.

They host Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the First United Bank Center.

