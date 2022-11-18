West Plains Wolves set for second round of playoffs against Hirschi

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves football team is down in Childress this Thursday night for a playoff battle with the Hirschi Huskies.

The Wolves won last week in their playoff opener 56-7 against Pecos High at the Seminole Indians field. This week, head coach Adam Cummings and company are going in with the mindset that they’re playing with house money.

“At the end of the day the pressure’s on them, not us.” Cummings said on Tuesday. “Nobody’s expecting us to be here much less win and we told our kids that. The pressure’s on Hirschi. Let’s just go out and let’s just go play and we keep score for a reason and our kids are confident in what were doing and where were at. If we execute at a high level we at least give ourselves a chance to be in the ballgame and see where it all lays out in the end, but I think our kids do have a little momentum going into this week.”

The Wolves game will kickoff at Fair Park Stadium at 7 PM.

Hirschi and West Plains have only one common opponent this season, that being greenwood. West Plains lost 28-14, while Hirschi won 28-7.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.