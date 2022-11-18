Who's Hiring?
Weekend Warming

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
After a very chilly Friday, more cold lies ahead of us for the nighttime, but warming will come, eventually. Overnight, expect lows to drop into the high teens with relatively calm winds. But even with calm winds, wind chills will likely make it feel like we’re down in the single digits. Skies will eventually begin to clear Saturday, and thanks to some sunshine, highs will climb into the low 40s. Expect winds to be light, but changing directions periodically. For Sunday, highs will reach into the mid-50s with sunny skies.

Looking way ahead to Thanksgiving, so far, data suggests Wednesday will be partly cloudy, but warm, and Thursday will see a cold front that kicks up winds and brings temperatures down into the low-50s. But we should stay dry.

