Toot’n Totum teaming up with the Salvation Army’s Christmas red kettle campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum is teaming up with the Salvation Army red kettle campaign, making it easier to give during this holiday season.

Little red kettles will be stationed at every register in Toot’n Totum around the Panhandle.

Toot’n Totum will donate all campaign proceeds to the Salvation Army supporting their red kettle goal and angel tree program.

“Today is an exciting day for Toot’n Totum, today we’re starting our actual kettle campaign November 18 through January 2, we’re asking each and every one of our guest that come into our stores to think about that kettle drive and use spare change they might have after a transaction dropping it into the kettle here,” said Andrew Mitchell, VP of operations and fuel at Toot’n Totum.

The Christmas red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser.

The red kettles will remain at all Amarillo, Canyon, and Bushland locations until Jan. 1

