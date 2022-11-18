‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning.

Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special.

As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in the shooting and two others who shot the suspect.

“These guys go above and beyond what any of us in this room would ever imagine,” said Judge Nancy Tanner, Potter County.

Deputy David DeLeon, Sgt. Eric Hooker, Deputy Jake Snyder and Volunteer Firefighter Brady Carroll were honored for their dedication, bravery and service, especially during the night of the fair shooting.

When officials say a fight broke out between two men, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez ran away and officers began to chase him.

When police cornered him, they say he started shooting at Snyder, Carroll and a bystander.

Snyder was released from the hospital two days after being admitted and Carroll was released four days after the shooting.

Suarez remained in the hospital for 21 days.

After months of no activity, court records show a Potter County grand jury indicted Suarez today for aggravated assault of a public servant.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office Brian Thomas says with a perceived negative view of police, he is proud of his department’s response that night.

“They never hesitated, they never questioned what they were doing, they went out there and took care of the situation to stop the threat, which is exactly what we train them to do,” said Thomas.

At the breakfast, many community members were seen clapping and showing their gratitude towards these brave men.

“To look around and see how many people actually care for the things that we do, so its highly appreciated,” said Hooker.

Snyder also felt the love and gratitude.

“Just appreciate all the love and support we’ve got from the community,” said Snyder.

