Tascosa preparing for playoff rematch against Burleson Centennial

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the very best football programs in the Texas panhandle is preparing for a playoff rematch.

Last year, the Tascosa Rebels and Burleson Centennial matched up in the postseason with the Rebels coming out on top in a nailbiter. Tascosa advanced while riding a monster performance from senior Major Everhart. The cast of characters may be slightly different this time around, but Centennial is still seeking revenge.

“Familiar, yeah.” Tascosa head coach Ken Plunk said on Wednesday. “Our second round playoff team from last year. Very quality opponent. An opponent that is very very similar to us, particularly offensively. Burleson Centennial is a good team. The thing is last year, we were limited play selection wise, but we weren’t limited talent wise. It’s really how the guy touching the ball every play, Major Everhart, was really good. I think he rushed for 280 [yards]. We just didn’t have a lot of variance in what we were doing, but we didn’t need a lot of variance and Major did a good job of getting the ball in the endzone. We did a good job defensively of getting some timely stops.”

Last year’s game came down to just one touchdown with Tascosa winning 31-24. This year, both teams come in with dominant 10-1 records. If the Rebels win that could set up a rematch with district for Abilene in the next round if the Eagles beat their opponent - Red Oak.

Game Notes:

SERIES VS. BURLESON CENTENNIAL : The Tascosa Rebels played Burleson Centennial in the 2021 Area playoff round and hold a 1-0 record in the series with a 31-24 win. Major Everhart, starting at quarterback, carried the ball 27 times for a team playoff record 282 yards and three second half touchdowns.

BURLESON CENTENNIAL: The Spartans ended the season for Lake Belton (8-3) last week with a convincing 56-28 win. Centennial jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before Lake Belton responded with two touchdowns to tie the game 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Then Centennial responded with three TD’s in the 2nd quarter to move up 35-21 at halftime. In the 3rd quarter, Centennial took the game out of reach with two more touchdowns to go up 49-21 before Lake Belton could respond late in the 3rd quarter for a 49-28 lead. After a Centennial interception of a Lake Belton pass, the Spartans drive it in the fourth quarter for their final TD. Christian Kramer scored two of the Spartans first four touchdowns in the first half on 10 & 1 yard rushing TD’s

NINE YEAR SPAN: In the last nine years (2014-2022), Tascosa has won 81 games (average 9 wins per season). This nine year span surpasses the previous best in Rebel history as between 1960 to 1968, Tascosa won 77 games. Plus, with a win over Burleson Centennial, Tascosa will establish new 5-year winning marks (50 wins, 2018-22) and 8-years (73 wins, 2015-22).

SPECIAL QUARTERS OF PLAY: The Rebels have the capacity to start each game fast so in 2022 and after coming out at halftime, the first and third quarters are a special quarter of play. In the 1st quarter, Tascosa has outscored their opponents 154-31 with only offensive touchdowns by Caprock and Cooper given up by the Rebels. In the 3rd quarter, Tascosa has outscored the opposition 103-17 with touchdowns by Legacy & Caprock and field goal by Monterey. Even the 2nd quarter is successful with a 114-51 margin in favor of the Rebels.

TASCOSA COACHING RECORDS & AWARDS: Head Coach Ken Plunk, now in his 14th season at Tascosa is on the doorstep of win number 100 at Tascosa. He started the season with a 89-64 record at THS and is currently 99-65 (60%) at Tascosa. Should Tascosa beat Burleson Centennial, that will be win number #100 at Tascosa for Ken Plunk. For the team’s preparation and performance against Lubbock Cooper, Plunk was selected as the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Coach of the Week.

OFFENSIVE TASCOSA REBELS: 11 games into the 2022 season, Tascosa’s top 3 rushers are Junior Treshun Wilson who has 151 carries for 1,009 yards (6.7 per carry & 11 TD’s), followed up by Senior Tayden Barnes with 96 carries for 866 yards (9.0 per carry & 16 TD’s) and Senior Quarterback Hudson Farris with 108 carries for 483 yards (4.5 per carry & 12 TD’s). Although, never pass happy, Farris has 21 completions in 42 attempts for 526 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The six touchdowns are four to Sophomore TJ Tillman and two TD’s to Ke’mauri Pinkard. Tillman has become a deep threat with 12 receptions for 261 yards (21.8 yards per catch). Wilson is only the 2nd Tascosa fullback to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for a season and only trails Stephon McQueen’s 1,150 yards in 1991.

TASCOSA REBELS DEFENSE: Tascosa has given up no more than 14 points in nine of their 11 games with the exceptions being Caprock scoring 28 and Midland Legacy scoring 27 points. The nine games are the highest number of games at 14 or under since the 1988 season. Only in the 1963 (13) & 1964 (11) seasons did Tascosa have more than 9 games where the opponents scored 14 points or less in a game. The points scored by Legacy (27), Permian (13), Amarillo High (10) & Coronado (14) are the lowest they have scored all season and the 2nd lowest numbers were posted by Palo Duro (7) and Cooper (14). Tascosa has shown their strength on defense allowing an average of 14 points per game (154 points) through the first 11 games last surpassed by the 1997 Tascosa Rebels (8-3) who allowed 139 (12.9) points. When compared to the 1997 schedule, grouped together, Tascosa’s first 11 games in 2022 are against much tougher opponents.

INDIVIDUAL TASCOSA REBELS DEFENSE: Through the first 11 games, the leading tackler is Keevin Ledoux - 78 tackles (34 solo, 28 assisted, 9 tackles for loss, 7 sacks)

He is followed up by:

Defensive Lineman Avion Carter – 74 tackles (31 Solo, 28 Assisted, 10 TFL, 5 sacks)

Carter is now tied with LB Moore as the Tascosa record career holder with 28 tackles for loss

Defensive Lineman Estevan Valenzuela – 70.5 tackles (24 solo, 37 assisted, 6 TFL & 3.5 sacks)

Defensive Back Tayden Barnes – 61 tackles (32 solo, 25 assisted, 4 TFL)

Linebacker Brenyn Barnes with 60 tackles (27 solo, 24 assisted, 8 tackles for loss (TFL) plus 1 sack.

Linebacker Lincoln White – 50.5 tackles (22 solo, 22 assisted, 5.5 TFL & 1 Sack)

Defensive Back Micah Lewis – 49 tackles (24 solo, 21 assisted, 3 TFL & 1 sack)

Tascosa has 16 interceptions in 2022 with senior Ke’Mauri Pinkard leading the way with 5 INTs.

