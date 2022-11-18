Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, you’ll be seeing some familiar faces when you turn on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

21 of the Tascosa Belles will go from Dick Bivins Stadium to the streets of New York City at the iconic Macy’s Day Parade.

“At the parade, you’ll get to see a fun, jazzy number. We’ll be with the other girls that go invited to the parade through Showtime also, so it won’t just be the Belles there, so we’ll get to incorporate with other dance teams and we’ll just be doing this super fun jazz dance,” said Emerson Nunemaker, junior lieutenant with the Belles .

The 2021-2022 team competed at the “Showtime International Dance and Drill Team Dallas Grande Finale,” and their overall performance won them an invitation to perform at the parade.

“This has been a goal of mine for our girls for a long time to be invited to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Debbie Plunk, co-founder and director of the Belles “I wanted them to earn it and earn that opportunity just by dancing and being in a competition.”

It won’t be all business for the Belles in the Big Apple.

“They do get to have some fun. They do get to see a Broadway show. While they’re there, they get to see the Rockettes. And so it is a lot of hard work, but they are going to get to have some fun and sightsee as well,” said Brooke Adams, co-director of the Belles.

The trip is something the team says would not be possible without fundraising and support from the community.

“Amarillo was just so kind and opened up their arms. They saw what an opportunity it was, and they just made it possible for us to be there. This town supports us so much and knowing we can go pursue our dreams and get this goal of ours and go do that with their support behind this,” said Scout Dorman-Madison, senior co-captain of the Belles.

The Belles will leave on Saturday and have rehearsals in New York City everyday until the parade.

