Randall Raiders win semi-finals, will play in the finals on Saturday

Randall High School volleyball
Randall High School volleyball(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders swept the Huffman Hargraves in the semi-finals.

Randall Raiders and the Huffman Hargrave battled in the semi-finals today. Randall won 3-0.

This is part of the 2022 UIL Texas Volleyball State Championships - 2022 4A State Championship tournament.

Randall will play in the final championship on Saturday.

Here is a quick look at the game:

  • First set: Randall wins 26-24
  • Second set: Randall wins 25-20
  • Third set: Randall wins 25-13
