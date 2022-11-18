Randall Raiders win semi-finals, will play in the finals on Saturday
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders swept the Huffman Hargraves in the semi-finals.
Randall Raiders and the Huffman Hargrave battled in the semi-finals today. Randall won 3-0.
This is part of the 2022 UIL Texas Volleyball State Championships - 2022 4A State Championship tournament.
Randall will play in the final championship on Saturday.
Here is a quick look at the game:
- First set: Randall wins 26-24
- Second set: Randall wins 25-20
- Third set: Randall wins 25-13
