Randall to host area championship at Happy State Bank Stadium
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The second round of the high school football playoffs is this weekend and over a dozen panhandle teams will be fighting for area championships.

One of the most exciting teams of the season has been the Randall Raiders. The Raiders won their district title, and after defeating Springtown last week in an away game, they now will host the second round in their own house.

That’s right: their area championship matchup versus Estacado will be at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon after they won a coin toss for the home playoff game.

Coaches and players spoke to the media today about the significance of a home playoff game in the second round.

“Oh it’s awesome,” Randall Head Coach Gaylon Selman said. “Being in the playoffs is special and then when you actually get one at home, that doesn’t happen a whole lot. Seniors are really jacked to have another game here at home.”

“I never could’ve dreamed of this,” Randall senior center Bryce Melton said. “Never thought we were gonna get another home game. But now it’s here and we’re ready to go.”

The Raiders have won four out of their last five games and are undefeated at home this season. It’s been over a year since they lost at home, a streak that they’ll hope to continue against Estacado.

This will be the second time the Matadors have visited Happy State Bank Stadium, the first one being a loss to West Plains in September.

Randall hasn’t had a home game in nearly a month, and Raider Nation is sure to be out in full force this Friday. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Happy State Bank Stadium.

We’ll have full coverage including highlights and scores from that game and playoff games all around the area that night on the News at 10.

