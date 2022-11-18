Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend

The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend
The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend(kfda)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rayenari is set to present the Mexican Arts Festival this weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rayenari, a non-profit Mexican folkloric community dance group, will present the Mexican Arts Festival.

The free event will be held at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts.

The event will include an art display opening at 6:00 p.m., as well as Latin-American art, music and dance, folkloric dance, symphony and orchestra, mariachi, visual arts, and more.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
Glaston Lee Mitchell
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

Latest News

Market 33, Fiesta Foods and Top Value Pampa have donated $30,000 to three local non-profit...
Market 33, Fiesta Foods & Top Value Foods raise $30,000 for three local non-profit organizations
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Tascosa Belles)
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Friends say Marla struggled with infertility and was overjoyed bringing her three babies into...
Wife wanted to end marriage before husband killed her, kids at Phoenix home, friends say
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead