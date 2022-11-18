The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rayenari is set to present the Mexican Arts Festival this weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Rayenari, a non-profit Mexican folkloric community dance group, will present the Mexican Arts Festival.

The free event will be held at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts.

The event will include an art display opening at 6:00 p.m., as well as Latin-American art, music and dance, folkloric dance, symphony and orchestra, mariachi, visual arts, and more.

