Market 33, Fiesta Foods & Top Value Foods raise $30,000 for three local non-profit organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market 33, Fiesta Foods and Top Value Pampa have donated $30,000 to three local non-profit organizations to kick off the Panhandle Gives Campaign.

On Friday, Nov. 13, Enterprise 33 deposited three checks into the Panhandle Gives Campaign to benefit three different local nonprofits.

The locally owned family business gave customers at all three of their stores the opportunity to donate their change to the campaign.

The money donated will go to Advo Companies Inc., Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo, and Meals on Wheels (Pampa).

Owner, Jarrett Copheranham, said that he liked the idea of giving though the campaign because the total gift will be amplified and that will help even more people through these 3 charities that have been chosen.

Executive Director of the Maverick, Donna Soria, said that she is grateful for the store coming up with this idea because they have made it easy for many of their customers to participate in the campaign. When their customers do their part, a little contribution creates big changes within our local community, and we are so grateful for that support.

