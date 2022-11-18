Who's Hiring?
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel

Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(CNN) - Low-cost airline Frontier is offering a more affordable way to travel as often as you’d like.

Frontier Airlines announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited domestic flights for a year starting May 2, 2023, with a limited number of passes on sale for $599.

The pass normally costs $1,999 per year. The airline said it’s GoWild! pass will automatically renew at that price but pass holders can cancel at any time.

According to Frontier, the pass is good for any destination in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

However, the pass does have some fine print.

For example, the pass does not cover taxes, bag or seat fees. Also, most major holidays and long weekends are blacked out and you won’t earn frequent flyer miles with the pass.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

