Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.

The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.

Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

