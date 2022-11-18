Follett schools to close Monday, Nov. 21, due to flu outbreak

FOLLETT, Texas (KFDA) - Schools at Follett Independent School District are closed next week due to flu.

Officials said the school will close on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a flu A outbreak among students.

The closure will give students a full week to fully recover during the Thanksgiving holiday. This will also allow staff to clean the school.

Officials said they hope this will interrupt the viral transmission cycle.

