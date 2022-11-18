Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to investigate the deaths of four students off-campus. (KLEW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house last Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when the attacks occurred.

That’s according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. She also told NewsNation that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.”

Efforts to reach Mabbutt by telephone on Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesman, who did not immediately return messages.

Mabbutt’s comments expanded on the autopsy reports released on Thursday, which concluded the four students were murdered by being stabbed to death.

The killings have shaken Moscow, an Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents that last saw a homicide about five years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
Glaston Lee Mitchell
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

Latest News

FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden says inflation help is coming but ‘will take time’
The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by...
Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders’ money
Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical
Ringo the VTPD pony
Virginia police department adds pony to its force