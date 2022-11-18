Cold, Cold, Cold
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the coldest day of the fall season so far where we will see highs in the upper 20′s. We will see mostly overcast conditions, and a few flurries and light snow showers are possible toward the northwest, but no accumulation is expected. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens for most places, with a steady warm-up on deck for the weekend, where Saturday looks to be in the low 40′s and Sunday builds to the low to mid 50′s.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.