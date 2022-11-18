Who's Hiring?
Clarendon Broncos looking for first area championship since 2018

Clarendon Broncos looking for first area championship since 2018
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLARENDON, Texas (KFDA) - The second round of high school football playoffs is Friday, and one team that was particularly fun to watch in the first round was the Clarendon Broncos.

Led by Lyric smith and Texas Tech commit J’Maury Davis, the Broncos defeated the Gruver Greyhounds 47-20.

They’ve won nine of their last ten, but so have their next opponent: the Ralls Jackrabbits.

“We’ve played Ralls probably the last four or five years, either early in the season or in the playoffs, so it’s going to be tough, but I think our kids will prepare well this week,” Clarendon Head Coach Clint Conkin said. “We’ll get out there and battle them and hopefully come out with a victory.”

Clarendon has played Ralls each of the last five seasons, winning the last two.

Kickoff is on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Tulia.

With a win, the Broncos would advance to the third round for the first time since 2018.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

