Buffs season ends on disappointing loss to Simon Fraser

By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs football season came to a screeching halt in Canada on Saturday.

Simon Fraser, a Lone Star Conference newcomer, won for the first time this season as they knocked off WT in a 46-14 rout.

The 46 points scored is more than their previous four games combined, and more than the buffs defense has allowed all season. The loss was the Buffs’ third loss in a row to finish the season at five and six..

Head coach Hunter Hughes expressed his disappointment for a season that began with high hopes.

“I don’t know, I’m embarrassed,” Hughes said. “I spent the whole night struggling with myself. What do we have to do, how do we have to do it, who are guys that should not be here? If I felt that anybody gave up or quit the other night, I’m gonna get rid of them. I don’t want those types of guys on the team. You learn a lot about yourself, a lot about the team. If anybody quit, I can promise they won’t be here.”

Coach Hughes said the Buffs missed 28 tackles on the night. The defense allowed 465 total yards and five passing touchdowns.

The game was the last for many Buffs seniors, including quarterback Nick Gerber, who finishes his Buffs career fifth on the all-time passing list.

