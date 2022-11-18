Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn.

According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man that had been shot and died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information about this incident, call 806-378-9468, or click here.

