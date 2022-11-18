Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is putting on its All-District Musical Production of “Mamma Mia.”

Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, and Tascosa High School theatre departments are joining together with 126 students to put on the musical.

“The students get to meet other students from other campuses. It kind of breaks down some of the barriers they might think exists, and it really just helps kids to know and learn and understand what students at other parts of the city are doing and it just is a great experience for them,” said Denise Olson, director of arts education for Amarillo ISD.

The joint production gives students the chance to work with fellow thespians across the city and gain many new friendships in the process.

“Developing friendships and those relationships are so important, and when we do get into UIL one-act play in the spring, these students are going to know each other and they’re going to be rooting for each other,” said Olson.

The students and directors have been rehearsing since early September.

The remaining shows are tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Tascosa High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.