Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical

Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo ISD bringing highschools together for musical (Source: KFDA)(KFDA: Amarillo ISD)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is putting on its All-District Musical Production of “Mamma Mia.”

Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, and Tascosa High School theatre departments are joining together with 126 students to put on the musical.

“The students get to meet other students from other campuses. It kind of breaks down some of the barriers they might think exists, and it really just helps kids to know and learn and understand what students at other parts of the city are doing and it just is a great experience for them,” said Denise Olson, director of arts education for Amarillo ISD.

The joint production gives students the chance to work with fellow thespians across the city and gain many new friendships in the process.

“Developing friendships and those relationships are so important, and when we do get into UIL one-act play in the spring, these students are going to know each other and they’re going to be rooting for each other,” said Olson.

The students and directors have been rehearsing since early September.

The remaining shows are tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Tascosa High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the...
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
Glaston Lee Mitchell
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

Latest News

Market 33, Fiesta Foods and Top Value Pampa have donated $30,000 to three local non-profit...
Market 33, Fiesta Foods & Top Value Foods raise $30,000 for three local non-profit organizations
The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend
The Mexican Arts Festival set for this weekend
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Tascosa Belles)
Tascosa Belles to dance in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Friends say Marla struggled with infertility and was overjoyed bringing her three babies into...
Wife wanted to end marriage before husband killed her, kids at Phoenix home, friends say