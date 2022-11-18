Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High looks to upset undefeated Midlothian on Friday
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second round of the high school football playoffs is this week. Many Panhandle teams are still in contention, but the competition is only getting tougher.

The Amarillo High Sandies have one of the biggest challenges of their season this week: the Midlothian Panthers. The Sandies are looking for their first area championship since 2013, but they face a Midlothian team that’s undefeated for the first time since 1984.

“They take their shots,” Amarillo High Head Coach Chad Dunnam said. “That’s one thing that a lot of explosive teams do, is they have the ability to hit those big shot plays. We also saw some ways that people move the ball against them, where they had grass and maybe had some weak points in their defense. We think there’s some grass there, some soft spots. There’re not a lot of soft spots in their defense. They play really good defense, but we found some areas that would be advantageous for us.”

The Sandies offense has scored 35 points or more in their last two games. For a win, they’ll need to capitalize on a Midlothian defense that’s allowed 28 points per game in the last four weeks.

Kickoff between the Sandies and the Panthers is Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Wichita Falls.

You can listen to the game live on TPSNSports.com or the TPSN app.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

