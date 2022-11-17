Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material,” according to the press release.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from eating the meat.

The ground beef products were produced on Nov. 2. Here are the following recalled items:

10 pound chubs containing “Hill Country Fare ground beef 73% lean/ 27% fatt with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022″

5 pounds chubs containing “Hill Country Fare ground beef 73% lean/ 27% fat with best before or freeze by: Nov. 25, 2022.”

5 pound chubs containing “H-E-B ground chuck ground beef 80% lean/ 20% fat.”

The products will also have an establishment number “est. 245E” on the seam of the chub.

Anyone who has purchased these products are advised to throw them away, return them, and not eat them.

Anyone with further questions can call 1-855-382-3101.

