Tragedy to education: Wrecker industry educates drivers about the Move Over or Slow Down law

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tragedy is now being turned into education.

Many area wrecker services are working together to educate you about an important law in place to save lives.

A recent death in the wrecker industry has promoted more education about the Move Over or Slow Down Law.

If you see a vehicle on the side of the road, you should move over a lane or slow down 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

“When you take the wrecker industry, on average, one wrecker driver is killed every sixth day in the United States in a struck-by incident,” said David Ferril, operations manager, T Miller Wrecker Service.

Scottie ‘Kentucky’ Dunn is one of them.

His death is bringing light to how important this law is.

“It means so much more than people think, I just lost an employee over it, if the guy would have been paying attention and move over he would still be with me today, he’s just out there trying to make a living, support his family and they don’t have him anymore,” said Robby Carter, vice president of operations, K3 Towing and Recovery.

K3 Towing and Recovery is currently working with law enforcement to see this law become more enforced.

“A lot of the counties are about it right now, so it’s going to make a huge difference,” said Carter.

Others are working to educate drivers.

“I think you’ll see an effort to make that more of an emphasis in the driving schools and trying to teach the young ones coming up, how important that is,” said Ferril.

The overall message the wrecker industry has for you is, imagine if it was you on the side of the road.

“Or your daughter, son, wife the people who don’t move over its pretty scary when you’re sitting there especially along on I-40 at 75-85 mph,” said Carter.

Ferril says especially during the winter months, they are always out on the roads.

Again, make sure you slow down, move over and give room to all vehicles on the side of the road.

