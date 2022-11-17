Who's Hiring?
A star is born: Webb telescope shows cosmic hourglass

The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image...
The cosmic chaos caused by a very young star has been captured in the latest enchanting image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new image from NASA shows the beautiful glow of cosmic chaos in a photo taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The image shows what the sun and our solar system looked like in their infancy.

The concept appears as an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas and dust.

The dark line across the middle is a proto-planetary disc which is dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future that would be about the size of our solar system.

The young star and its cloud are pretty young, only about 100,000 years old when compared to our sun, which is 4.6 billion years old.

The nebula’s vibrant colors are only visible in infrared light and not visible to the naked eye.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

