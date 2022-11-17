Special season comes to an end for Boys Ranch Roughriders

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming into this season, the Boys Ranch Roughriders held a record of 3-55 since 2016. Something changed this year. For the first time in a long time, hopes for the football program are very high.

“It’s huge. It’s a big success for us and it’s a step in the right direction.” Boys Ranch head coach Aaron Wampler said of the program making the postseason for the first time since 2008. “Coming from, just a few years ago, snapping a losing streak last year and all that good stuff. Still not where we wanna be and I think you ask any of the players and I think they would agree we left a couple out there and should have won a few more, but it’s a huge step for us, for these kids, for the program, community, in the right direction towards winning gold balls and championships.”

Not only had the Roughriders not made the playoffs since 2008, but that was their only playoff appearance ever before this season. Going from that 3-55 mark to 5-6 this year, now, another year gets added to that list.

“It felt really good to know that we are the team that is only the second team to make it to playoffs.” Senior quarterback Isaiah Brown said. “It shows that we came to work and that all the confidence we had with the first season really paid off. The whole energy of just the Ranch is just all over the elementary schools coming up to us, congratulating us, all the kids, it’s just amazing.”

The roughriders may be out, but they’re far from down. What boys ranch accomplished this season is nothing short of astounding.>

