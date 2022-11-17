Who's Hiring?
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area.(NewsChannel10)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area.

According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.

The scammer introduces themself as Sgt. Paul Walker.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant or ever ask a member of the community for cash or meet with them to get cash from them.

If you have a scam to report, call the Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

