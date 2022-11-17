Project Clean-Up rolls throughout the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Project Clean-Up is getting the job done in Amarillo.

Dozens of rollouts over the last many weeks have been loaded up and destined for the city dump.

The most recent stop was in the Barrio Neighborhood in northeast Amarillo, to help that area be rid of unsightly stuff and brighten it up.

The Barrio neighborhood was a mess with couches, mattresses and lumber. The clean up crew from Fuller & Sons Construction were tasked with the challenge of making a dent.

“It’s good to be doing stuff like this to keep it off the streets and keep the community clean,” said Kevin Sanders, labor contractor.

The targeted area for clean up was around Southeast 10th and Roberts, down the alley toward Alamo Park right in the heart of the Barrio.

“That’s real big. Just in one alley that shows it’s been a lot of trash dumped out here,” Sanders said.

Over a few hours, the crew did work in the Barrio. The first trip to that neighborhood took in hundreds of pounds of trash and debris.

It was done with one thing in mind — keep the Barrio and Amarillo beautiful.

“It’s looking way better than what it started off as, so we’re doing a pretty good job,” said.

If you see some of these guys out cleaning up your neighborhood, be kind and thank them.

They’re doing the city a favor with Project Clean-Up.

