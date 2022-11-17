Who's Hiring?
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge

Glaston Lee Mitchell
Glaston Lee Mitchell(47th District Attorney's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday.

After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.

Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years of prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

