Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday.
After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years of prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
