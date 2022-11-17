Who's Hiring?
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine

After the boy was reported missing, authorities found him inside a washing machine in the garage. (KPRC, FAMILY PHOTO, HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRING, Texas (KPRC) - The parents of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in a washing machine are facing charges in connection to the case. His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Court documents revealed new details about the death of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler. His body was found inside a washing machine at his Spring, Texas, home in July.

His adoptive parents, 42-year-old Jemaine Thomas and 35-year-old Tiffany Thomas, are charged in connection with his death, announced Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez on Tuesday. The boy’s father is charged with capital murder, and his mother is charged with injury to a child by omission.

Gonzalez says the two were charged after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences conducted an autopsy on Troy and found he suffered new and previous injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

Troy was reported missing July 28, but investigators say he never left his home.

During a search of the property, authorities found the 7-year-old inside a top-load washing machine in the garage. He suffered from asphyxiation, blunt-force trauma and possible drowning, according to court documents.

Court documents also revealed text messages that investigators reviewed from the Thomases’ cell phones. The messages describe how they threatened to kill Troy because he ate their snacks.

“She ‘threatened to put him in the stove and turn it on,’” court documents read.

Jemaine Thomas’ bond was set at $2 million. His wife’s bond was set at $150,000.

Investigators say Troy was initially a foster child then adopted by the Thomases in 2019. Officials confirmed that Child Protective Services has a history with the family.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

