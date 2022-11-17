Who's Hiring?
The Panhandle Gives: 9 days of donations to provide to nonprofits

The Amarillo Area Foundation hosts the annual The Panhandle Gives campaign
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives is an annual event hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation in support of nonprofits across the 26 counties in the Panhandle.

“It’s something unlike anything that’s happening honestly, across the country,” says Lisa Lloyd, Development Director, Heal The City.

“It’s a big deal for nonprofits because of the platform that Amarillo Area Foundation is giving those nonprofits that are participating. It’s on a much larger scale than what a nonprofit alone could do. It’s just a really great opportunity for us to talk about our mission, in addition to raising funds,” says Lloyd.

The amplification fund is a pool of donations from sponsors that provide a percentage match to participating nonprofits.

“All the nonprofits come together in this season, and hopefully get the word out to the regular donors, here’s an opportunity to give during this week because your gift is amplified. So really, you’re kind of getting more for your money when you participate,” says Donna Soria, Executive Director, Maverick Boys & Girls Club.

The Panhandle Gives campaign starts at midnight on November 21, and lasts until November 29.

