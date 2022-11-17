Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Who's Hiring?
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

