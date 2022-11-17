Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant north of New Deal

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - An escaped convict from Hall County was captured Thursday morning near the Bayer Crop Center north of New Deal.

Around 3 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an escaped inmate by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The escapee was identified by Hall County as 48-year-old Gary Darnell.

Deputies found the suspect vehicle in the area of I-27 and Loop 461 in New Deal. Deputies were led on a short chase and the suspect abandoned the vehicle on the south side of New Deal and fled on foot.

The New Deal Volunteer Fire Department is urging people to stay inside. DPS and the Lubbock Police Department assisted in the search and an aircraft was dispatched in the area where Darnell was last spotted.

Due to the safety of students and staff, New Deal ISD has canceled school.

New Deal emergency services issued the following security notice:

Law enforcement is currently looking for an escaped convict, possibly in the New Deal area. Please be aware of your surroundings and call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.