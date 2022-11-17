Handmade caps for infants in NICU at Northwest Health Care System

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cigna’s grassroots knitting and crocheting group, A Common Thread, warmly donated 600 handmade caps to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Northwest Texas Healthcare System on World Prematurity Day today.

The hats help ill and premature babies in the NICU conserve heat so they can put their energy toward getting better.

The caps also provide parents of babies in NICUs with a touch of homemade caring in a stressful situation.

In the 10 years since its inception, A Common Thread Cigna volunteers have sent nearly 25,000 caps to NICUs throughout the country.

“It’s honestly comforting cause when he was born, he was just naked and full of wires and when they put the hats on, it makes you feel a little more comfortable, it gives you more of ‘my baby is going to be okay feeling,’” said Lila Hawthorne, mother of an infant in NICU at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

At Northwest Texas Healthcare System, about 400 babies are admitted in the NICU every year who are facing a health complication that requires them to be hospitalized for continuing care.

