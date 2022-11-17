Guymon Fire Department raising money for Fire House Dalmatian’s surgery

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department is raising money so their Fire House Dalmatian, Mayday, can go into surgery.

Last month while firefighters were teaching fire prevention safety at a school, the 8-year-old Dalmatian lost her footing as she was getting out of the ladder truck. Mayday severely injured her leg, GFD said in a press release.

Mayday (Guymon Fire Department)

GFD Chief Grant Wadley said her injury didn’t stop her from meeting and licking the children who were excited to see her. Afterwards, Mayday was carried back to the fire truck.

Doctors found she received a severe leg injury, which is equivalent to a person completely tearing an ACL. If not repaired, she may not be able to use her leg.

The surgery will be performed in Amarillo next month and afterwards, she will have a long down time and rehab.

“The goal is to get Mayday back to her normal active self and continue putting joy into the community with her service,” said Wadley

For the past eight years, Mayday has been with the fire department and has carried out her public relations duties during fire prevention.

Since she was two years old, she has been teaching and showing children and adults how to stop, drop and roll.

In parades, she sits in her dedicated seat of the 1920 fire truck and enjoys seeing everyone around.

“She is a station and department icon,” said Wadley.

Guymon Firefighters Local 4256 and the Guymon Firefighters Association are putting on a fundraiser for Mayday’s surgery.

They are selling tickets with all proceeds going towards funding Mayday’s surgery and post-care.

Tickets are $10 or three for $25. Each ticket sold has a chance to win a new large pellet smoker/grill.

The drawing for the smoker is Jan. 2, 2023.

Anyone who would like to purchase a ticket can call the fire department at (580) 338-5536.

