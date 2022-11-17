Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Guymon Fire Department raising money for Fire House Dalmatian’s surgery

Mayday
Mayday(Guymon Fire Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KFDA) - The Guymon Fire Department is raising money so their Fire House Dalmatian, Mayday, can go into surgery.

Last month while firefighters were teaching fire prevention safety at a school, the 8-year-old Dalmatian lost her footing as she was getting out of the ladder truck. Mayday severely injured her leg, GFD said in a press release.

Mayday
Mayday(Guymon Fire Department)

GFD Chief Grant Wadley said her injury didn’t stop her from meeting and licking the children who were excited to see her. Afterwards, Mayday was carried back to the fire truck.

Doctors found she received a severe leg injury, which is equivalent to a person completely tearing an ACL. If not repaired, she may not be able to use her leg.

The surgery will be performed in Amarillo next month and afterwards, she will have a long down time and rehab.

“The goal is to get Mayday back to her normal active self and continue putting joy into the community with her service,” said Wadley

For the past eight years, Mayday has been with the fire department and has carried out her public relations duties during fire prevention.

Since she was two years old, she has been teaching and showing children and adults how to stop, drop and roll.

In parades, she sits in her dedicated seat of the 1920 fire truck and enjoys seeing everyone around.

“She is a station and department icon,” said Wadley.

Guymon Firefighters Local 4256 and the Guymon Firefighters Association are putting on a fundraiser for Mayday’s surgery.

They are selling tickets with all proceeds going towards funding Mayday’s surgery and post-care.

Tickets are $10 or three for $25. Each ticket sold has a chance to win a new large pellet smoker/grill.

The drawing for the smoker is Jan. 2, 2023.

Anyone who would like to purchase a ticket can call the fire department at (580) 338-5536.

For further details, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal

Latest News

The Panhandle Gives is an annual event hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation in support of...
The Panhandle Gives: 9 days of donations to provide to nonprofits
The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat.
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
World Prematurity Day
Handmade caps for infants in NICU at Northwest Health Care System
Tragedy is now being turned into education.
Tragedy to education: Wrecker industry educates drivers about the Move Over or Slow Down law