Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.(Enfield Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son.

The medical examiner said the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication on Nov. 22, 2021, according to the Enfield Police Department.

The young boy ingested enough of the deadly drug that he would only be able to live for several minutes, authorities said.

“Under the circumstances we believe them to be, this is characterized as an accidental death, a negligent death, in terms of the legal mindset,” Chief Alaric Fox said.

The child’s father, Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to the police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave

Latest News

FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Family found dead by babysitter after apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home, report says
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom