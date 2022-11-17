Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack.

The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed.

The family of Kimberly Morris says the result of the report is not consistent with the evidence they have found.

“How could a dog or a wild cat take off her pants and her socks and her boots and her panties...And not only that, take them off and put them all in the mud puddle 10 feet away from her?” said Summer Mahmudi, daughter of Kimberly Morris.

Her family says they want answers as to what happened to Kimberly.

“Her kids deserve justice. Her grandkids deserve justice. The people deserve peace. They deserve to go to a football game and not have to worry ‘Is the killer in the stands? Is there a wild dog and a jump out the bushes at me?’ They deserve that much,” said Mahmudi.

Officials say they have found sufficient evidence to indicate an animal attack and encourage anyone who saw the attack or may have any information to call the Gray County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 669-8022.

Recently posters showed up around McLean warning about killer dogs and saying “You could be next.”

Family asks for answers in McLean womans death (KFDA)

The family says they have no clues as to who has been posting these signs.

