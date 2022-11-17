Who's Hiring?
Cold Air Coming

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cool week, more cold air is coming. Highs will top out near 50 degrees on Thursday, well below average, before a cold front sweeps through Thursday evening. High will top out only in the 20s on Friday. Some light snow may fly behind the front with no accumulation expected. Sunshine will return for the weekend with temperatures climbing again and early next week will be in the 60s.

