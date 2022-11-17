Bushland Volleyball team wins semi-final, heading to state championship
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland has won the semi-final by 3-1 and will be heading to the State Championship that will take place on Saturday.
We will also be covering the Randall Volleyball semi-final game.
Below are the Bushland results:
Bushland won the first set 25-16.
Bushland lost the second set 22-25.
Bushland won the third set 25-14.
Bushland wins the fourth set 25-17.
