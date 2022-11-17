Who's Hiring?
Bushland Volleyball team wins semi-final, heading to state championship

We are in Dallas covering both Bushland and Randall for the UIL State Volleyball Championships.
We are in Dallas covering both Bushland and Randall for the UIL State Volleyball Championships.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland has won the semi-final by 3-1 and will be heading to the State Championship that will take place on Saturday.

We will also be covering the Randall Volleyball semi-final game.

Below are the Bushland results:

Bushland Results:

Bushland won the first set 25-16.

Bushland lost the second set 22-25.

Bushland won the third set 25-14.

Bushland wins the fourth set 25-17.

