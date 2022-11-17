Bushland Volleyball team wins semi-final, heading to state championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland has won the semi-final by 3-1 and will be heading to the State Championship that will take place on Saturday.

We will also be covering the Randall Volleyball semi-final game.

Below are the Bushland results:

Bushland won the first set 25-16.

Bushland lost the second set 22-25.

Bushland won the third set 25-14.

Bushland wins the fourth set 25-17.

