Bushland volleyball stars Madyson Eberly and Jada Permenter sign letters of intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday at Bushland high school volleyball stars Jada Permenter and Madyson Eberly signed their letters of intent.

Eberly signed hers, committing to play at Lubbock Christian next season. Permenter signed on to join the volleyball program at Southwest Oklahoma State university.

The two girls are trying to win their third straight state title at Bushland this postseason. The team is set to compete in the state semifinals on Thursday.

