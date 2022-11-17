Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Big Cool Down Coming

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re currently tracking a cold front advancing into the area. Expect this to cause overnight temperatures to drop into the low 20s with single digit wind-chills for most. We’ll also see cloudy skies filter in behind the front, and considering how skies will stay that way for the day, we will see little to no warming, leaving daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 20s all day. There’s also a small chance for some blowing flurries overnight and into the early morning hours, but accumulations can be expected to be minimal. After Friday, expect a gradual warming trend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests...
Law enforcement joint operation results in multiple arrests, drugs and firearms confiscated
Gary Allen Darnell, 48
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Autumn Today, Winter Tomorrow
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cold Air Coming
Cold Air Coming
Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Cold Front