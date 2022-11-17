Big Cool Down Coming

We’re currently tracking a cold front advancing into the area. Expect this to cause overnight temperatures to drop into the low 20s with single digit wind-chills for most. We’ll also see cloudy skies filter in behind the front, and considering how skies will stay that way for the day, we will see little to no warming, leaving daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 20s all day. There’s also a small chance for some blowing flurries overnight and into the early morning hours, but accumulations can be expected to be minimal. After Friday, expect a gradual warming trend.

