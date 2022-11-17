Who's Hiring?
Autumn Today, Winter Tomorrow

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures build to right around 50 degrees today with low rain chances as well. We continue our cold stretch tonight into tomorrow where temperatures tonight will drop into the upper teens/low 20′s while tomorrow won’t warm up hardly at all, temperatures not likely to reach 30 degrees. A couple of flurries/snow showers might accompany our cold day tomorrow as well.

