Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the release, 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Martinez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Martinez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

