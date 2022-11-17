Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to the release, 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Martinez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Martinez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

