Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
According to the release, 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Martinez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information about Martinez’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.
