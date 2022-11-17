Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave

Who's Hiring?
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave.

According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave.

Officers identified the victim as 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about the case, click here.

If your anonymous tip leads to arrest you could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

