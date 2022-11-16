Who's Hiring?
'We are a force to be reckoned with': All 3 CISD High School Marching Bands competed at state

All 3 CISD High School marching bands competed in state
All 3 CISD High School marching bands competed in state(CISD)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This past weekend, hard work paid off at a state competition for the three marching bands at Canyon Independent School District.

”It has to be some sort of state UIL record to have every school in your district qualify at such a high level,” says Ginger Denney, director of bands, Randall High School.

All three CISD high school marching bands qualified and competed in state.

Heath Nall, director of bands, West Plains High School says, “I told the kids you know, ‘why not you? and if not now, when?’”

For West Plains High School, this was the program’s first year.

“To open up a brand new school and get to the state marching contest the first year is just an unbelievable feat,” says Nall.

Drum major Addy Hoppe says she remembers building the lockers and stands for her new school.

She says it was intimidating going into competition but is proud of the school’s achievement making 14th in the state.

“We set high expectations for ourselves, and I think we met those high expectations,” says Hoppe.

All three band directors of CISD said they were incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of their students.

“We tell our kids every day that we love them and that we’re proud of them. We tell them that on days when they may have not been at their best that we’re always proud and it doesn’t take a trophy or a ranking or an announcement to do that. It is really about the journey that we have together as a family,” says Eric Rath, director of band, Canyon High School.

Out of 204 marching bands in the state of Texas, the school district of Canyon had all of theirs show up and show out.

“We came in and our name as a district is now on the map. We are a force to be reckoned with,” says Denney.

CISD finished with three of the top 15 state ranked marching bands.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

