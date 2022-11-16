Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits hit by car, 5 critical

Twenty-three people, including the driver, were hurt in the crash Wednesday morning. (Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — A vehicle struck 22 Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday and five were critically injured, authorities said.

A total of 23 people were injured, including the driver, said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

In addition to the five who were critically injured, there were four with moderate injuries and 14 with minor injuries. The driver was among those with minor injuries, she said.

The crash occurred around dawn Wednesday in suburban Whittier, where the department’s STAR Explorer Training Academy is located.

TV news helicopter broadcasts showed a large response of firefighters and ambulances, an SUV with severe front-end damage straddling a toppled pole on a sidewalk, as well as numerous individuals nearby in uniform workout clothes.

A Sheriff’s Department statement said a recruit class was hit by a vehicle at about 6:26 a.m. during a training run.

“We do not have a cause,” Kelliher said. “We do not have any other information on how the driver lost control, so at this time that is the basic information that we can share with you.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Texas Department of Public Safety said about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, a 2002 Toyota Corolla...
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Hall County

Latest News

FILE — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
McConnell faces challenge from Scott as GOP senators regroup
Twenty-three people, including the driver, were hurt in the crash Wednesday morning.
Scene: Emergency response after sheriff's recruits hit by car
FILE PHOTO - Pictured are several transgender flags.
Report: At least 32 transgender people killed in US in 2022
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims