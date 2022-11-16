Who's Hiring?
Texas Mutual awards $3.5 million in grants to nonprofits supporting workforce development and safety training

Texas Mutual Insurance Company has announced the recipients of grants to nearly 50 organizations.
Texas Mutual Insurance Company has announced the recipients of grants to nearly 50 organizations.(Texas Mutual)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Mutual Insurance Company has announced the recipients of grants to nearly 50 organizations.

The organizations have been awarded more than $3.5 million to support their efforts in workforce development and safety training.

These grants are part of Texas Mutual’s larger commitment of $7 million in RFP grant funding to nonprofits across the state in two categories—generational learning to support working families, and workforce development and safety training.

“We are inspired by the dedication these nonprofits have for strengthening the Texas workforce,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “This funding helps organizations that are delivering critical programs in workforce development and safety training, and we’re proud to support them.”

Workforce development and safety training grant recipients were awarded for their focus on:

  • Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents
  • Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs
  • Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

For a full list of workforce development and safety training grant recipients please click here.

To learn more about the grant program, click here.

