Short-lived warm up

Things look to be calm, yet cool for our Wednesday. We’ll see light winds out of the northwest at only around 5-15 mph with partly sunny skies. With northerly winds, temperatures look to only make it up into the mid to high 40s at best today, so don’t expect an immediate warming. For Thursday, expect the warmest day we’ve seen this week with highs in the low 50s. But then Thursday evening, a cold front looks to begin a push through the area, dropping overnight lows down into the teens. On Thursday morning, cold temperatures could set us up for some light snow, but at this time, we’re not expecting any solid accumulation, but it will be bitterly cold, with highs down in the mid 20s before a warm up hits next week.

