Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Short-lived warm up

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Things look to be calm, yet cool for our Wednesday. We’ll see light winds out of the northwest at only around 5-15 mph with partly sunny skies. With northerly winds, temperatures look to only make it up into the mid to high 40s at best today, so don’t expect an immediate warming. For Thursday, expect the warmest day we’ve seen this week with highs in the low 50s. But then Thursday evening, a cold front looks to begin a push through the area, dropping overnight lows down into the teens. On Thursday morning, cold temperatures could set us up for some light snow, but at this time, we’re not expecting any solid accumulation, but it will be bitterly cold, with highs down in the mid 20s before a warm up hits next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New in Amarillo
New in Amarillo: New shopping locations bringing more to the community
Canyon police asking residents to avoid 6th Ave area
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
Amarillo Fire Department responded to an explosion last night near SW 31st Ave and S Monroe...
Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on what happened to the woman’s...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cold Coming Again
Cold Coming Again
Doppler Dave Tracks Very Cold Air Tonight
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/15
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave, 11/15